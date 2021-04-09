LVCVA to give first look of underground loop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors authority will give a media tour of the Convention Center Loop Underground Transportation System Friday.

The Convention Center Loop is meant to be.a quick and fun way to move visitors across the Convention Center campus, which is more than 200 acres. The tunnel runs 40 feet beneath the Convention Center.

The underground tunnel system was developed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Trade show attendees will zip around the Convention Center at high speeds in electric Tesla vehicles.

The Vegas Loops will be fully operational in June when Las Vegas welcomes back its first big convention, World of Concrete.

There are also plans for expansion. Eventually, the underground tunnel system will stretch from downtown Las Vegas to the Las Vegas Strip, ending at Allegiant Stadium.

“If we have the ability to get people from one of their desired locations to the next inside of five minutes, it's going to be a game changer for this city,” said Steve Hill, CEO of LVCVA.

The project has a price tag of $52.5 million.

The media tour happens Friday afternoon. Check back here for updated photos and videos of Convention Center Loop.