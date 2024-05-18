LVCVA sponsoring every Las Vegas Aces player for 2024 season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Aces players are smiling after receiving a historic sponsorship from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The LVCVA is sponsoring every Aces player for the 2024 WNBA season in the amount of $100,000 each.

BREAKING: We're doing something that's never been done before. We're going #ALLINLV and sponsoring EVERY. SINGLE. PLAYER. on the @LVAces roster this season! pic.twitter.com/ntBZVZeFJu — Las Vegas (@Vegas) May 17, 2024

The Aces are starting their season as the two-time WNBA Champions.

