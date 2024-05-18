Watch Now
LVCVA sponsoring every Las Vegas Aces player for 2024 season

John Locher/AP
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson celebrates during a rally to celebrate the team's WNBA championship Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 5:36 PM, May 17, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Aces players are smiling after receiving a historic sponsorship from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The LVCVA is sponsoring every Aces player for the 2024 WNBA season in the amount of $100,000 each.

The Aces are starting their season as the two-time WNBA Champions.

