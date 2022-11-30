Lukewarm reaction greets passage of bipartisan marriage protection bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act Tuesday marked a compromise between Republicans and Democrats and would codify same-sex and interracial marriage rights into law while providing flexibility for religious organizations that don't want to be involved in same-sex marriages if passed by the House of Representatives and signed by President Joe Biden.

After jumping the congressional hurdle, one recently married Las Vegas couple, Soleil McCant and Leah New, called the bill's passage a step, but not necessarily a step in the right direction.

McCant and new said everyone deserved to be as happy as they were when their officiant completed their ceremony at the top of the High Roller

ferris wheel on The Strip.

"She did a great job of getting us right there to the top of to say I do and kiss each other. It was incredible," McCant said.

"We love each other as much as any other newlywed couple so I think everyone should have the right to feel this way," New added.

The bill wouldn't force states to legalize same-sex marriages if the right is struck down by the Conservative majority Supreme Court, but it would force states to recognize same sex marriages performed in other states where it was legal.

Bill dissenters like Senator John Cornyn, (R) Texas, worried the bill would trample religious liberties if signed into law while debating on the Senate floor.

"While this bill does not move the needle on same-sex marriage," Cornyn said, "this legislation will raise serious issues on religious liberty."

In a compromise with Republicans, the bill allows for protections for religious organizations who don't want to participate in same-sex weddings, which irked McCants.

"Regarding this specific law, I don't think it goes far enough," McCants said. " I still think there's ways to improve it. Specifically, discrimination is still a possibility under this law."

Henderson Equality Center Executive Director Chris Davin said he's weighed what he views as the good and the bad and said compromise was necessary for progress.

"It allows the bill to be passed, and, at the same time, it allows the religious organizations to have their protections," Davin said.

The legislation has been widely expected to pass in the House and be signed by President Biden.