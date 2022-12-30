Watch Now
Lucy still waiting for forever home after 71 days

Posted at 4:17 PM, Dec 29, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lucy, a 9-year-old female dog, has been waiting at the Animal Foundation shelter for 71 days.

The Animal Foundation says that despite her friendly and loving personality, she has yet to find a family to call her own.

But it's not too late for Lucy to find her happily ever after. Lucy loves belly rubs and treats, is well-behaved in the car, and loves walking in the park.

As a special promotion, Lucy's adoption fee has been waived in the hopes of finding her home before the new year. If you want to give Lucy a loving home, please visit the shelter and ask for ID# A1247361.

