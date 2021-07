LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 3, Mohegan Sun Casino, inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, selected the winner for the Maximum Momentum Giveaway.

Grand prize winner Ronald P. won a brand new 2021 Land Rover Range Rover.

The giveaway was launched on the casino’s opening day, March 25.

Momentum members were given entries based on promotional points earned during the promotional period. Many other players won a share of $500,000.