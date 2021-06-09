Lotus of Siam temporarily closes Sahara location due to 'staffing issues'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lotus of Siam is temporarily shutting the doors of its restaurant on Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway.

The restaurant on Flamingo Road near Paradise Road is still open.

The owners expect the Sahara location to re-open soon and cite "staffing issues" as the reason for the closure.

Lotus of Siam also says it is hiring. According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, those interested in employment are instructed to email courtney@lotusofsiamlv.com.

Learn more at lotusofsiamlv.com




