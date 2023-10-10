Looking to foster? Clark County offering two-week training program for aspiring foster parents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With thousands of kids in the Clark County foster care system, the Department of Family Services is stepping in to help aspiring foster parents get all the tools they need.

Clark County is launching an expedited training program to fast-track new foster parents through licensing to help children get out of shelters and into stable homes more quickly.

Currently, around 3,000 children under the age of 18 need foster care, and Clark County estimates that an additional 300 homes are required to make a significant impact. Additionally, county officials say the greatest need is for foster parents for teenagers and sibling groups.

Jill Marano, Director of Family Services for the county, says anyone can join.

“There are a wide range of people that could be foster parents. It could be, of course, a mom and dad. We can have same-gender people,” said Marano. “You can own your home. You can rent your home. You can be in an apartment. All the people think that it is more restrictive than it is.”

Typically, the foster care training program takes seven weeks to complete, but with the expedited classes, it is condensed to just two weeks. There's also a list of information sessions for those who want to learn more before taking the expedited classes.

If you missed the enrollment for October, officials say there's another opportunity to sign upfor free in November.