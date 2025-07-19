Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Looking to adopt a pet? Get adoption fees waived at Animal Foundation's upcoming event

Animal Foundation
KTNV
Large, adult dogs will have adoption fees waived in Totally 80s Adoption Event on May 18.
Animal Foundation
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking to adopt a furry friend?

At "Wanted: Forever Homes" hosted by the Animal Foundation, you can find dogs, cats, and other animals up for adoption — minus the adoption fee.

Animal Foundation kittens

With the help of sponsors, the usual adoption fee will be waived this weekend, according to the Animal Foundation. Officials shared that adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with QR codes available in the lobby to allow adopters to join a virtual waitlist.

It is possible that adoption capacity might be reached ahead of the event's end, which is why the Animal Foundation advises adopters to arrive early. They also said that a $10 licensing fee may apply.

Dog_Animal Foundation.PNG

If you would like to view adoptable animals in advance, you can do so here: https://animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search

The event will take place from July 19-20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Animal Foundation, located at 655 North Mojave Road.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada