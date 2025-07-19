Looking to adopt a pet? Get adoption fees waived at Animal Foundation's upcoming event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking to adopt a furry friend?

At "Wanted: Forever Homes" hosted by the Animal Foundation, you can find dogs, cats, and other animals up for adoption — minus the adoption fee.

Animal Foundation

With the help of sponsors, the usual adoption fee will be waived this weekend, according to the Animal Foundation. Officials shared that adoptions will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, with QR codes available in the lobby to allow adopters to join a virtual waitlist.

It is possible that adoption capacity might be reached ahead of the event's end, which is why the Animal Foundation advises adopters to arrive early. They also said that a $10 licensing fee may apply.

Animal Foundation

If you would like to view adoptable animals in advance, you can do so here: https://animalfoundation.com/adopt-a-pet/adoption-search

The event will take place from July 19-20, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Animal Foundation, located at 655 North Mojave Road.