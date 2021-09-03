Longtime Las Vegas news anchor Gary Waddell has died, he was 77

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Longtime KLAS-TV Channel 8 anchor Gary Waddell passed away Thursday night, according to his ex-wife Chrisse Waddell. He was 77.

Waddell died due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated, but the longtime Las Vegan also suffered from a number of significant co-morbidities.

As KLAS anchor from 1980 through his 2012 retirement, Waddell was a most important presence at the storied Channel 8 newsroom. For several years he led the news team that drew more ratings, more viewers, than the other Southern Nevada TV stations combined.

Prior to his tenure at the Southern Nevada CBS affiliate, Waddell, a member of the Nevada Broadcast Hall of Fame, served for four years as anchor, reporter and weatherman at KORK-TV (now KSNV) Channel 3.

“Despite the fact that we legally divorced, we remained family through all these years,” Chrisse Waddell said. “My family was his family. We are all feeling the loss, as are Gary’s many friends and the people who admired his work for decades.

“I can’t tell you how happy it made us that everywhere Gary went, he would be recognized and showered with affection. This was true in Las Vegas, in Hawaii, in Mexico, even in Europe on a motorcycle trip. The recognition and affection was so meaningful to Gary and to our family.”

Funeral services are pending.

Chrisse Waddell has requested privacy during this difficult time.

