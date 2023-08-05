Lombardo makes case for scholarships ahead of key meeting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new academic year at Mountain View Christian Schools starts Aug. 21 and incoming freshman Estella Manzano, 14, is excited. There's only one problem. Her family may not be able to send her there this year because of disappearing funds for the state's Opportunity Scholarship program.

"In the public school I used to go to, I struggled with math," Manzano said. "But the school I go to now has helped me understand math much better."

A student at MVC since third grade, Manzano has found a home at the school but she's one of about 700 students in the state who may have to switch schools this year. That's because funding for the program, which helps kids go to private schools, was cut in half from last year because of expiring one-time funds.

The issue of whether to beef up funding for the scholarship program was discussed during this year's Nevada Legislative session, but nothing got done. Now, Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, a staunch supporter of Opportunity Scholarships, wants to use over $3 million from a federal COVID-19 relief fund bucket to help bridge the gap.

But Democrats told reporters earlier this week that they have questions about accounting practices within the program. They say they may not support the governor's plan, which would leave many families to have to make a choice.

On Friday, Lombardo visited St. Anne Catholic School in Las Vegas in a call for action for this plan. About 25% of the school's total enrollment are Opportunity Scholarship students.

"Traditional public schools are not and should not be the only option," Lombardo said.

Lombardo's stop-gap plan would need to be approved by the state's Interim Finance Committee, which has 15 Democrats and only seven Republicans. The committee will meet over the issue on Wednesday. But if it doesn't grant the governor's wish, it's likely families will have to either come up with thousands of dollars or send their kids to a public school.

"Hopefully, they don't make that decision come Wednesday," Lombardo said. "It would be unfortunate for the kids and their families."