LOCATED: Police say Justin, Jeffrey Deng have been found

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police gave an update on Sunday evening that the two have been located safely.

Earlier on Sunday around 10:30 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail sent information asking for the public's assistance in locating 14-year-old Justin and 13-year-old Jeffrey Deng.

Police say they might possibly be in severe emotional distress, and in need of medical assistance.

Justin and Jeffrey Deng were last seen on June 11 around 8:32 p.m. near the 11000 block of Salentino Avenue close to Park Vista Drive and Alta Drive according to police.

Justin was last seen wearing a black/white t-shirt, tan khaki pants, and a black backpack. Jeffrey was last seen wearing unknown shirt and blue shorts according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the two and their whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.