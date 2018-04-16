Locals unite to run Boston Marathon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -

22 locals from Las Vegas have made their way to the Northeast to run the Boston Marathon, in honor of those who lost their lives too soon.

“It’s two incredibly unique cities, incredibly unique people and now we have a common thread that bonds us,” says Captain Sean Truchard, Clark County Fire Department.

Sunday marks five years since the Boston Marathon bombing, and after the 1 October Massacre in Las Vegas, they became two cities who were united by tragedy.

Clark County Fire Department Captain Sean Truchard is gearing up for the race in Boston Monday.

He's a member of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center's Marathon Team, ready to take on the 26 mile race.

“When you’re out here for the marathon they are incredible," says Truchard. "They reach out, it’s like being on the Las Vegas strip for 26 miles.”

Captain Truchard says he's looking forward to running alongside those who are not only Vegas Strong, but also Boston Strong.

“It’s such a unique tragedy and even no matter how horrible it was for both sides…there is a scar left…but with that scar…is a bonding.”

