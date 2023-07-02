Locals react to SCOTUS decision for Colorado woman refusing to make wedding website to gay couple

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled for a designer who does not want to make wedding websites for same-sex couples.

The court ruled 6-3 for designer Lorie Smith, saying she can refuse to design websites for same-sex weddings despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics.

The court said forcing her to create the websites would violate her free speech rights under the Constitution's First Amendment.

The decision garnered mixed responses from the local Las Vegas LGBTQ+ community.

Andrew Leavitt married his partner in August of 2022. The couple looked at 10 wedding venues before finally picking the place to walk down the aisle.

Leavitt says unlike the scenario that played out nationally, he and his husband did not experience that same treatment in the valley.

AJ Houth is the Director of Public Affairs and Civic Engagement at "The Center," a spot for the LGBTQ+ community to congregate and get resources.

"Understand what's happening and that there’s freedom of speech and expression," Houth said. "But when it comes to community services— protected classes should be protected classes."

While Las Vegas has ranked in the top 20 most LGBTQ+ friendly cities in the nation, AJ says locals need to get more involved in local politics.