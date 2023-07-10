Local youth represent Las Vegas in Spain soccer tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of local soccer players from the Albion Las Vegas team recently competed in Spain at the Donosti Cup. After winning three consecutive games, they faced their first loss.

The talented 12 and 13-year-old soccer players from the Las Vegas 2010 Girls Academy Team had a unique opportunity. The team was selected to play on the U.S. Albion team out of numerous players nationwide. Their hard work and dedication paid off, allowing them to showcase their skills on an international stage.

“So many other players across the country could've been chosen. But out of the whole country, we got chosen,” midfielder Stella Corrado-Brito said.

“It was such a high level and I really never expected myself to make it this far so I’m really proud that I did,” Presley Buxton said.

Over 800 youth teams competed in the Donosti Cup 2023 tournament this week. While team Las Vegas achieved three victories against Spanish teams, they were defeated in the quarter-finals by a single goal.

But the team said the overall experience was nothing short of amazing.

Local coach Malika Markham said various activities were organized during the tournament to build team chemistry.

“A lot of it was oriented around getting them to acclimate to their new teammates, which is probably the hardest part when being picked for such an elite program," Marham said. "Some of them have gone to an amusement park that also doubles as a museum. They went to France together and they got to go to the beach and visit a different culture in Europe beyond Spain and multiple stadium tours."

The players say mental strength, determination, and hard work have gotten them far.

“I play girls much bigger and stronger than me. So it's really a mental thing because you can do anything that you set your mind so it’s how hard you work," Buxton said.

With memories of this great experience, these talented local players will return to Las Vegas on Monday.