LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Tuesday, Jill hit a 7-card straight flush progressive jackpot for $115,615 while playing Pai Gow at Green Valley Ranch in the early evening according to a release from Station Casinos.

The casino said the local also won an additional $5,000 on the Fortune Bonus.