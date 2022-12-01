Local veteran's support organization shares struggles veterans face during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season can be a difficult time for many people across our Valley, including our nation's heroes.

One local non-profit says it's doing what it can to best prevent suicides among Veterans.

Peter Guidry, founder of Forgotten Not Gone and retired Air Force Veteran, says he knows all too well what it feels like to be depressed, especially during this time of the year.

"Merry Christmas or happy holidays to certain veterans triggers everything they don't have, which is a family and camaraderie," said Guidry.

But instead of sitting and doing nothing about it, he says his non-profit is dedicated to bringing back joy and happiness through physical, emotional, and outdoor activities.

"Whether a veteran is missing a limb or having physical limitations," said Guidry, "[it] doesn't matter we have a bike for them, and I can get them out the house and overcome these disabilities."

Guidry and a group of local veterans, also dealing with their own struggles, often ride bikes and trikes to bring a smile to their faces.

He says as his non-profit continues to grow, he's even been able to add an electric trike for Veterans with physical disabilities.

But he says the most important goal is to reach as many veterans as possible and provide them with resources and outlets.

"We have an S.O.S, Solutions Over Suicide," said Guidry, "and we can fight back the depression we're no longer ashamed that we're depressed."

