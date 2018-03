LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A few dozen local veterans and active military members plus their guests enjoyed a lovely night at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts.

The Southern Nevada Ford Stores and Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) teamed up with the Smith Center for the Performing Arts to make the night happen.

They called it "Operation Date Night". 35 local veterans and active duty military members brought a guest to enjoy dinner, drinks, and a Broadway show.

They all got to see Love Never Dies.

"Knowing I'm around other veterans and they are also getting to benefit from this, it feels good, we don't deserve the appreciation that we receive so when we do get it, we're very grateful for it," said Veteran Travis Richey.