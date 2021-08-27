Local veteran reacts to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Edward Haines served in the military for 20 years as a Marine veteran.

Watching the events transpire from the valley and unsure of what could happen next, has been difficult for him.

During his service, he was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and knows people in the area desperately trying to leave.

"I feel frustration more than anything else as to the current evacuation. Crisis, I guess, is the best word I can come up with," Haines said.

Haines says he hopes everyone who needs to get out, can.

"I have friends there. Afghans that I know and I worked alongside with who are trying to get out and so, I'm worried day by day," Haines said.

For any veteran who needs help during this difficult time, the VA of Southern Nevada is here to help.

