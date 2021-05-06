LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local Vegas chef featured on "Restaurant Recovery"

Helping restaurant owners during the pandemic! Local chef Natalie Young will be featured on a new episode of "Restaurant Recovery" on Discovery+ TV.

She opened the off-beat restaurant Eat. in downtown Las Vegas after overcoming a battle with drug addiction and homelessness.

In 2012 she received a loan as part of a city revitalization project.

Eat. quickly became a favorite for locals and tourists helping the restaurant pay off the entire loan in less than a year.

You can stream the new episode starting today.