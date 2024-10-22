Local tattoo shop to offer free pink ribbon tattoos for breast cancer awareness

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local tattoo shop is offering free ink for breast cancer ribbons.

Friday, Illuminati Tattoos on Sammy Davis Junior Drive near the Strip will be giving free tattoos of small pink ribbons.

According to the National Breast Cancer Association, this year more than 360,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer. The owner of the shop said they want to help survivors and spread awareness about the disease.

“I have had lots of family, friends that have been impacted with cancer, breast cancer,” said owner David Lepenske. “We thought it would be something good to give back to the community and spread the awareness.”

Lepenske said they will also be giving free aftercare for the tattoos as well.

They will be offering them for free this Friday from 11 a.m. until they close.

The offer is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Illuminati Tattoos is located at 3247 S. Sammy David Jr. Drive Las Vegas, NV 89109.