Local security company hit by catalytic converter thefts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You wouldn’t think a box truck with “Security” emblazoned across the side would be a target for thieves.

However, a local security company has been the recent victim of several thefts of auto parts, including fuel and catalytic converters.

Boss Security Screens founder James Kerr says the fuel caper is just the latest issue they’ve had at their warehouses around the city.

He says they’ve lost the catalytic converters off of other trucks, as they’ve had to park them outside whenever they run out of room to park them inside.

"You show up for work. You try to start the vehicle, and it's making a noise it's never made before or it just doesn't start. You scratch your head for a second, you look outside, and you realize, ah, something has been stolen,” Kerr said.

Kerr also acknowledges the irony of a crime prevention company, getting hit by criminals.

"We prevent crime. This is not the kind of press we want to receive of course, but I think the takeaway is doing what you can to prevent this kind of thing from happening to you,” Kerr said.

Crews at Universal Motorcars say the criminal acts are becoming more and more common.

Victor Botnari says he gets at least one converter replacement a week, as burglars rip them to sell the precious metals, including Platinum, that can be found inside, often leaving victims in a pinch.

"Last year it increased a lot," Botnari said. "For some of them, it's devastating. They cannot drive their car. they're living paycheck to paycheck."

James Kerr says replacing the converters can cost “thousands of dollars."

Kerr says he’s learned his lesson and will follow expert advice to prepare for criminals by either parking his trucks inside or reinforcing the gas tank and converter.

"It will happen one day, right? Unfortunately, it's something we have to take care of before we deal with it post-crime.” Kerr said.