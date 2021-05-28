Local priest named first Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Las Vegas

It was announced today at the Diocese of Las Vegas that His Holiness Pope Francis appointed Monsignor Gregory William Gordon Auxiliary Bishop of Las Vegas on May 28.

Monsignor Gordon is the first Auxiliary Bishop to be named in Las Vegas.

The appointment was publicized in Washington, DC this morning by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.

Las Vegas is the nation’s second youngest Latin Rite Diocese, having marked the 25th anniversary of its establishment in 1995 last year. The rapid growth the Diocese has seen in its short history has raised the prominence of the Church in Southern Nevada and that status merited the granting of an Auxiliary Bishop by the Pope to assist Diocesan Bishop George Leo Thomas, Ph.D.

Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio, will come to Las Vegas to proclaim the papal letter at the Ordination Mass of Axillary Bishop-Elect Gordon on July 16.

Bishop George Leo Thomas will ordain his new Auxiliary Bishop with Bishops Emeriti Joseph Pepe and Daniel Walsh as co-consecrators.

Following his Episcopal Ordination in July, Bishop Gordon will celebrate Masses of Thanksgiving in the Diocese of Las Vegas at the three parishes where he served as pastor: Saint Christopher in North Las Vegas, Saint Francis of Assisi in Henderson, and Saint Anne in Las Vegas.

He will also celebrate a Mass at the parish where he celebrated his First Mass as a priest, Saint Andrew in Boulder City.

The Diocese of Las Vegas is comprised of 39,088 square miles in the State of Nevada and has a total population of 2,283,020 of which 620,000 are Catholic.