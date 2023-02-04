Local pizza shop opens its doors to Philadelphia Eagles fans in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl next weekend, many new fans in the Las Vegas valley are also gearing up to cheer the team on.

But one local restaurant has supported the Eagles for years and will open its doors to both old and new fans.

Joey Scolero, the owner of Lucino's Pizza on Tropicana and Pecos, has been running his business for almost four years now. The inside is decked out with Eagles Banners, newspaper clippings of the team and more.

Scolero himself moved from Philadelphia almost 10 years ago and brought his passion for the team with him.

"When people came in here, the question was always, where you guys from?" Scolero said. "We're from Philly, we love where we're from. We take a lot of pride in our Eagles, and we take a lot of pride in our food. We take a lot of pride in everything that goes in and out of this door for sure."

While his business is definitely his priority, what's also important to him is the Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl next Sunday. In fact, Scolero says it's so important to him that he'll be going to the Super Bowl in Arizona.

"I'm really excited. I got my fingers crossed," he told KTNV. "We're going to go in there strong, and the Eagles are going to come home with their second Super Bowl victory."

Scolero says he didn't place a bet on the Eagles in 2017, because he didn't feel confident — but they ended up winning this year.

This year, Scolero says he's confident enough to place a $1,000 bet on them.

While he's there, he says he plans to reserve seats at his pizza restaurant for people to come and watch the game. The restaurant's capacity is limited, but passion for good pizza and the Eagles are both endless.