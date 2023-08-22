Local OB-GYN sued by former patient following accusations of sexual misconduct

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman filed a lawsuit last week against a local OB-GYN that has faced multiple accusations of sexual misconduct from former patients since 2022.

The civil complaint alleges that Dr. George Chambers — who owns and operates Chambers and Associates OBGYN and Gynecological Surgery — conducted an examination of the patient "without clinical justification or appropriate consent."

The plaintiff — identified as Nicolette Matthews — is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 for sexual battery, sexual assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, and general negligence.

Matthews claims that Dr. Chambers made sexual comments to her while she was in a state of undress during an appointment, discussed his sexual preferences and history with her, and even discussed how he had made a patient "orgasm" during an examination.

The lawsuit highlights one instance where Matthews came to Chambers to seek treatment for her estrogen levels and was "violently" assaulted by him. She says Chambers continued the assault for one minute after being asked to stop.

Matthews also alleges that twelve other former patients of Chambers have alleged similar complaints against him, including taking photos of patients' genitals, instructing patients to send photos of their genitals to his private phone, using "foul, sexual, and abhorrent" language with patients," and offering to pay patients to participate in nude photoshoots.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners initiated a complaint against Chambers in September 2022 after receiving "three disturbingly similar complaints of sexual misconduct," similar to those levied in Matthew's lawsuit.

Chambers was originally licensed to practice medicine in Nevada in 2003 and opened his private practice in 2009. According to the lawsuit, Chambers marketed himself as a board-certified obstetrician who also has a specialization in "cosmetic gynecological surgery and sexual health."

Chambers also utilized marketing around various "Top Doctor" awards he received from Vegas, Inc., and recently opened an Instagram account under the handle, "@vaginawhispererlasvegas."

The lawsuit reads, "Chambers’ conduct constitutes a sexual assault, sexual violation, and sexual impropriety. Chamber’s conduct was done in violation of Nevada law and ACOG’s medical guidelines."