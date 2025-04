LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nonprofit Hope Means Nevada is holding an event called "Stress Release for a Hopeful Mind" next Sunday, April 13.

In honor of Stress Awareness Month, they're holding a teen-focused workshop where guests are able to learn how to manage their stress and ease their anxiety from mental health experts across the valley.

The workshop will be held at NAMI Southern Nevada on Charleston Boulevard.

You can sign up for that workshop here.