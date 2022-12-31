Local non-profit issues reminders about courtesy when lighting fireworks on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has issued a statement ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations, asking people to remember those affected by traumatic events and PTSD before lighting fireworks.

“The Resiliency Center would like to remind the community to please be mindful during their celebration. Loud sounds, like fireworks, can trigger survivors and victims of crime who are already coping with holiday blues or working through trauma,” said Tenille Pereira, Director of the Resiliency Center.

In a press release, the VSRC provided the following tips are provided to help celebrate in a courteous and mindful manner to those still struggling from traumatic events, such as the October 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas:

Let neighbors know you intend on celebrating with fireworks so they may prepare accordingly.

Do not light fireworks late into the middle of the night or late into the dusk.

For those who might feel at risk of being negatively impacted by this festive season, the Resiliency Center encourages the following tips:

Do what you would like to do rather than what you think you should do.

Set aside some “letting go” time to help release any feelings of sorrow, anger, or frustration, or simply to voice any pent-up emotions.

Change traditions to establish new memories and help avoid the holidays feeling like the past, which can be triggering to some.

The VRSC center will re-open on January 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center encourages anyone affected by the 1 October tragedy, or any serious crime in Nevada, to reach out for emotional and mental health support.

Individuals can speak with an advocate for support through vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov or 702-455-2433 during their regular business hours. For 24/7 support, you can call or text 988 or chat through 988lifeline.org [t.nylas.com].