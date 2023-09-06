Local non-profit expands operations to provide resources for southeast valley high schoolers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To further assist high school students in need, the local non-profit Project 150 is opening a new facility in the southeast valley.

With over 7,000 students from 75 high schools in Southern Nevada relying on its services, officials are hoping to expand the reach of Project 150 with this new location. High school students with valid high school IDs can shop for gently used clothing and shoes and access essential food and hygiene items, all free of charge.

The new location is set to open at 2605 E. Flamingo Road.

The facility organizes items into sections catering to both boys and girls. Additionally, Project 150 has plans to establish an academic center within the premises, providing students with a space for studying.

According to Senia Roybal, the organization's Programs Manager, the decision to open this second location was driven by a desire to address transportation challenges faced by students in the area. She explained, "Students in the area face transportation issues when reaching our Rancho location. After carefully examining the data and considering these concerns, we decided to open this new location off Flamingo and Eastern."

Project 150 extends its open invitation to any high school student needing these resources, as long as they have a valid high school ID.