Missing Utah teen thought to possibly be in Las Vegas is found in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 15-year-old girl from South Jordan, Utah who'd been missing for over a month was located in Colorado Springs.

This comes after a nationwide search in which several people were arrested, but were not tied directly to her disappearance.

Alisa Petrov voluntarily walked into the Colorado Springs Police Department on Sunday and said that she was the missing teen.

"Alisa is in good health and safe with Colorado officials," the South Jordan Police Department wrote early Monday.

Petrov's parents are now working with police to bring her home. Alisa's mother told Scripps News Salt Lake City that they know few details about their daughter at this time, but are getting set to head to Colorado Springs.

No details have been released regarding where Petrov had been during the time she was missing.

Petrov had last been seen on the morning of April 21 when she left her American Fork school. She later received a ride to a Utah Transit Authority train station before getting off the train in Provo and asking people for help getting to Las Vegas.

Three men have been arrested across the country after allegedly having contact with the teen before she went missing, but none were tied to her disappearance.