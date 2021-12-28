Greyhound Bus rolls on I-70 injuring at least 20 in central Utah

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — At least 20 people were injured late Monday night in central Utah when a Greyhound bus traveling to Las Vegas lost control on I-70 and rolled over, according to authorities.

FOX 13 A map shows where a bus crashed injuring 20 people in central Utah on Monday night, Dec. 27 2021.

The bus was heading west on I-70 around 11:47 p.m. in a remote area of Emery County carrying around 37 passengers and a driver. Before overturning, the bus went off the right side of the road and traveled roughly 100 yards, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

Utah Dept. of Public Safety A greyhound bus carrying 40 people rolled over in central Utah on I-70 Monday night, Dec. 28 2021.

Ambulances from Carbon, Emery, Wayne, Sevier, and Sanpete counties, as well as fire and search and rescue personnel, were called to the area. A total of 20 people were taken to local hospitals with injuries ranging from serious to minor, although none of them appeared to be life-threatening.

According to authorities, the Emery County Sheriff's Office established a church in Emery for the non-injured passengers to be taken to where they could rest and stay warm.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The scene appears to be clear, but the bus remains where it crashed until it gets light, at which point crews will work to remove it.

