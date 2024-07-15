Father, daughter identified after heat-related deaths in Canyonlands National Park

MOAB, Utah (KSTU) — Two people were found dead Friday in Canyonlands National Park after they got lost while hiking and running out of water.

They were hiking on the Syncline Trail in the Island in the Sky area.

The 23-year-old woman and her 52-year-old father sent a "911 text," according to the National Park Service, saying they got lost while hiking and ran out of water. The air temperature in the area was over 100 degrees, the NPS said.

Park rangers and a helicopter crew with the Bureau of Land Management responded and began their search for the lost hikers. They found them, but officials said they were already dead.

Due to the remote area and rugged terrain, officials used a helicopter to hoist the bodies out of the national park and to the Office of the Medical Examiner on Saturday morning.

On Monday, the hikers were identified as Albino Herrera Espinoza and his daughter, Beatriz Herrera, both from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Local news outlets in Green Bay report the father was the owner of a well-known Mexican food restaurant called "El Sarape."

Their deaths are being investigated by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and the NPS.

This comes after three hikers died in three separate incidents at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park rangers say in the summer temperatures on exposed trails can reach over 120 degrees in the shade and hikers should avoid the inner canyon during the heat of the day.

A motorcyclist also died at Death Valley National Park last month from heat exposure.

During this heatwave, rangers are not recommending going hiking, especially at lower elevations. They add visitors should avoid the sun and seek shade or air conditioning during the hottest part of the day, wear loose and light-fitting clothing, wear sunscreen, wear a hat, and consider carrying a sun umbrella. You should also drink plenty of water and eat salty snacks.