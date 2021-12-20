Family thankful after missing Utah college student found alive

EPHRAIM, Utah — The parents of a missing Snow College student who was found alive Saturday night expressed their gratitude for everyone who helped bring their daughter home.

Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk announced Sunday afternoon that they had arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of Madelyn "Maddie" Allen.

Walk said Allen was found Saturday at a home in Wayne County, where 39-year-old Brent Neil Brown was living. Brown was later arrested on suspicion of four felony-level offenses.

READ: Southern Utah man accused of kidnapping, raping college student

Allen was checked out at a local hospital after she was found, and has since been reunited with her family.

Jacob Allen, Madelyn's uncle who has taken the role of family spokesperson throughout the past week, gave a statement from the family following the police chief's announcement.

The family said even they are still learning and coming to terms with what exactly happened, but Jacob said she went through a"traumatic" ordeal.

Jacob said the family is going through an intense mix of emotions — such as shock, exhaustion, relief, worry, but overall: gratitude.

Jacob, as well as Madelyn's father Jonathan, expressed gratitude as they spoke, especially for the police involved in the investigation and search that brought their loved one back to them. Her father said he fell to his knees when the police chief called him Saturday night to say they'd found her.

Watch the full press conference below:

Prior to Madelyn being found, her family and friends organized two simultaneous vigils for Sunday evening at 6 p.m. One will be held at the Noyes Building at Snow College, and the other will be at Angel Street Park in Kaysville (her hometown). The family said they will still hold these vigils but will focus on gratitude rather than hope that she's found. More information on the events can be found on Facebook.

HAPPENING NOW: A “vigil of gratitude” is taking place here at @SnowCollege as family, friends and classmates of Maddie Allen breathe a sigh of relief knowing she was found alive last night. A similar gathering is also taking place in Kaysville. pic.twitter.com/dI9zZ4kdCp — Emily Tencer (@EmilyTencerTV) December 20, 2021

_______________

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 or the online chat hotline at rainn.org/resources

Free, 24/7, confidential resources also available for domestic violence survivors:

