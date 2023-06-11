Local mental health organization working to help the unhoused

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is trying to help those down on their luck.

Bridget Espy runs a mental health organization that's on a mission to save one vulnerable individual at a time.

That includes people like Ronald Wharry who called the city's underground tunnels home for close to five year. However, that was up until three years ago when a friend visited him.

"He was dressed real nice and I'm like man, where have you been? Where have you been shopping at," Wharry recalled. "He told me about Miss Bridget and Serenity One."

He said his time at Serenity One Behavioral Health Care helped lead him down a better path.

"I've been clean and sober ever since I walked through these doors," Wharry said.

Espy started Serenity One five years ago with the mission of helping those without a home. The organization offers everything from rehabilitation and mental health services to employment and residential support.

"We help them rebuild their lives and get reintegrated back into society," Espy said. "Some of them just want to give up and say that's it. That's all I'm worth. I get joy out of talking, teaching, mentoring these people and helping them realize they can and are somebody."

Espy said the need in the community is so great, she expanded her services to another project called 'Clara's Help', which offers clean clothes, food, toiletries, and other supplies to the unhoused and underserved.

"The woman has a heart as good as gold," Wharry said. "She doesn't just talk about it. She's the real deal."

For Espy, it's seeing people thrive that keeps her coming back.

"It makes me feel really good that they are acknowleding and that they're happy and they tell me all the time," Espy said.