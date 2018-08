Members of the local media and various performers from around Las Vegas competed in a variety of events on Wednesday at Glowzone near Sunset Road and the 215 beltway.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to a local charity. Micah Manalo, executive producer for "Morning Blen" on Channel 13, and coworker Angela Bakke participated in the event.

There were also representatives from the shows "Thunder From Down Under," "Fantasy" and Anthony Cools' show.