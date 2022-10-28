Local favorites: Where to go for Halloween specials in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A scary good time for a good cause. The Golden Tiki is putting on a scare for Las Vegas in hopes to help a local organization called the Shade Tree.

One mixologist for the local bar loves getting creative and getting into the darker side of mixed drinks in spirit of Halloween. And, not only are the drinks inspired, but customers can drink knowing they are supporting a local organization.

A portion of profits by the Golden Tiki is going to the Shade Tree where they look to provide safe shelter to homeless and abused women and children in crisis. This is not the only time when guests at the Golden Tiki can drink for a good cause. The bar has monthly charity cocktails that goes to a different organization each time.

Golden Tiki isn’t the only local favorite embracing the Halloween spirit, other business are joining the fun with their own seasonal themes.

STK Steakhouse and Kona Grill are set to have a Masquerade Ball Dinner on Oct. 28 and 29, a Boos & Booze Brunch on Oct. 29 and 30, and a specialty menu available until Nov. 30.

Both the Masquerade Vibe Ball Dinner and Boos & Booze Brunch will feature a live DJ, Halloween themed décor and a chance to win a $250 STK gift card or $250 Kona Grill via an Instagram contest.

Those interested in participating in either contests can do so by visiting either restaurant in your best Halloween costume, taking a photo during your visit and tagging STK on Instagram @eatstk and using #STKCostumeContest or tagging Kona Grill on Instagram @konagrill and using #KonaGrillCostumeContest.

Have a favorite local restaurant with Halloween offerings that we missed? Tag us on your favorite restaurant or bars Instagram page @KTNV.