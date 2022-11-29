Local families say inflation changes how they'll shop this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Consumer Report, the price of real trees has increased 5% to 15%.

Local shoppers say this is affecting how their homes will look this holiday season.

Donna Morris, a Las Vegas resident, says this year she's paying more attention to price tags and quality when shopping for decorations and presents.

“What I'm finding is in the commercial stores," said Morris. "The price has increased but the quality of the ornaments has not.”

Another shopper, Janet Pettit, says she's even had to cut back on presents for her family due to high costs.

“I did cut back a little bit on Christmas presents," said Pettit, "probably spending the same amount of money, but it didn’t seem like I was buying as many [presents].”

Adam Grant, director of energy services with NV Energy says there are some tips for those looking to save while still being festive:

1. Set timers on your lights.

2. Buy/use LED lights to help save.

3. Don't use indoor lighting outside, it can be a safety hazard.

Grant says they have more winter tips if you're looking to save money through the winter months.

For more information they can be reached here.