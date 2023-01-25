Local congregation sends support, resources to Ukrainian refugees in Poland

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Back in April, Congregation Ner Tamid raised over $75,000 for humanitarian efforts to send to Poland, where Ukrainian refugees have been fleeing since the start of the war.

Rabbi Sanford Akselrad is a local rabbi who, along with 22 other rabbis from around the country, traveled to Poland to witness the devastation at the Polish-Ukranian border. His congregation has continued keeping close tabs since his trip.

This weekend, a special guest speaker is igniting the conversation once again on how the Las Vegas valley can help these efforts from over 5,000 miles away.

In his own words, he's a New Yorker at heart — but after living in Israel, Jonathan Ornstein tells KTNV that he "followed his heart" to Poland and found himself newly enamored with the city of Krakow.

For the last 20 years, he's worked as an educator and now is the Chief Executive Officer of the Jewish Community Center of Krakow.

"We understood there would be a large number of refugees coming, which surprised all of us when the war started on Feb. 24 and our first idea was to do all that we can to help," Ornstein said.

JCC has been a leading organization serving over 190,000 Ukrainian refugees at their spot in Krakow.

Ornstein adds, "We are mindful of our history in that part of the world, where Jews were killed during the holocaust. Over 90% of Polish Jews were killed there during the holocaust as well as over 90% of Krakowian Jews. We understand what it's like to suffer, to be victims."

Rabbi Sanford Akselrad with the Congregation Ner Tamid met Ornstein when he was bringing supplies to Poland from Las Vegas.

He says, "About 22 of us came across the U.S. from Israel and Ukraine. We got together mid-April last year to bring medical supplies, raise money and see with our own eyes what's going on."

Now in America, Ornstein worked with the congregation during the weekend, raising awareness and piquing interest in the brutal realities happening overseas.

"On a human level, these are people that were living their lives in peace in their country — a country they love — and were attacked and are being brutalized," Ornstein told the congregation. "I think we understand what it's like to be American and what the United States stands for is freedom and democracy and helping others when they’re being victimized."

For those interested in getting involved, reach out to friendsofjcckrakow.org