LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Well Church is now in it's new location in Henderson, but is already facing a huge problem.

Not even a month in the new building, the co-pastor of the church Jon LaBonte said one morning getting to the church, he noticed their girlling trailer was missing from the churches parking lot.

Though it might not seem like a huge theft to most, it is to the church and its members.

The trailer has served thousands of people across the Valley since 2016. It's used to bring meals to students and teachers in Clark County Schools, a way the church can serve the community at-large.

Now with it gone, the pastor has filed a police report, and seeking any possible surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

In the meantime they have started a fundraiser to help raise money to replace the trailer and start serving the community again.

