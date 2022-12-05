Watch Now
Local church gives nearly 200 Christmas Trees to families in the valley

Nearly 200 local families receive a free Christmas tree from Liberty Baptist Church. Kay McCabe reports.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 17:44:14-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Liberty Baptist Church pastor, Matthew Teis, says he's blessed to be able to give back for the 8th year to local families needing a Christmas tree.

“In times like this it's important we pull together and show love," said Teis. "Especially when gas is so high and issues going on.”

Nearly 200 families received a free Christmas tree at the 8th annual Christmas Experience.

Pastor Teis says he understands the pinch of inflation and is happy to be able to help families, and he's not the only one.

Local tree lot owner (Lone Mountain and Rancho), Ray Cordova, says he too recognizes prices on the rise and decided to discount his trees.

And not only are they discounted, but the proceeds go to a great cause.

“This supports our ministry, we travel to the Indian reservations, and New Mexico and Montana," said Cordova, "and we minister in the western part of the U.S.”

And local tree buyers say the discount is much appreciated.

Christy M., has been going through hard times but was able to still buy a cheaper yet good quality tree.

“My transmission just went out in my car," said Christy, "I’m in a rental car, but I still have to celebrate for my grand-baby.”

Both Teis and Cordova say helping those in need this year is the ultimate Christmas gift.

