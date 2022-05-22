Local camping gear shop shares first-time camper equipment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The great outdoors is attracting more and more nature-lovers to its camping sites across the country. In a study by The Dyrt, a campground search and review app, they found that 20 percent of Americans went camping last year, and more than eight million enjoyed the recreational activity for the first time last year.

Campgrounds at state and federal parks in Southern Nevada are packed with campers each weekend as the weather warms up. The popularity of camping has led Nevada State Parks to create a reservation system that will launch in 2023.

Holly Priest is a long-time camper who lives in Las Vegas. During the pandemic, she left her job as a corporate lawyer to start her own camping consignment shop, Peaks and Pedals.

“I really enjoy the quietness,” Priest said as her face lit up to talk about camping. “I like the idea of telling somebody that you literally can’t get a hold of me.”

Before boarding a flight to Colorado for a getaway camping trip, Priest shared tips on what to bring for first-time campers, who might not be ready to invest in new, expensive gear.

