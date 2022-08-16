Local businesses apply to open cannabis lounges in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new type of lounge is coming to the valley and tourists like Rigo Herrere say it's long overdue.

"It's actually a very good idea, I mean because it is legal,” Herrere said. “You get to buy it here but you can't taste it until you leave."

Just one reason there’s been such a big push to open consumption lounges here in Las Vegas.

Herrere is visiting from Texas and now, with a safe space to enjoy his product, he says he will be back soon.

"It makes me want to come back more often it sounds very exciting. I hope it happens real soon and I will be out here straight from San Antonio, Texas,” Herrere said.

Herrere gets his cannabis supply from Planet 13, one of the biggest dispensaries in the valley. Planet 13 has applied to open a cannabis consumption lounge as early as next year, but they are still waiting for the green light.

They’re hoping to learn more about the licensing process during Tuesday’s Clark County Commissioners Meeting.

"We are hopeful to be one of the first lounges to open in the valley, just because we have just a really successful business opening,” said David Farris, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Planet 13.

Back in July, new regulations were approved by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board for consumption lounges.

According to the board, Nevada dispensaries will need to apply and get approved, and all independent business owners must apply, go through a special review and meet certain qualifications.

Upcoming entrepreneur Douglas Turner and his business partner aspire to be one of the few selected to open a pot lounge of their own, Dreams Lounge.

"This process has been about a year and a half for us. We've been pursuing this goal of ours and just doing research, just getting as much information as we can, trying to see who can invest. It's been a long journey, so we can be ready to go when it's time,” Turner said.

More information about the progress of Cannabis Lounges in Las Vegas will be revealed at the Clark County Commissioners Meeting.