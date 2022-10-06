Local business launches support for Injured Police Officer Fund amid rash of incidents involving police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple harrowing incidents involving police have plagued the Las Vegas valley in recent months including a chase leading to an officer and his police K-9's squad car being rammed head-on, a metro officer shot in the hip following a routine traffic stop, and several other injuries or near injuries.

The rash of incidents has been a major concern for people like Zakary Webster, Operations Manager for Distill and Remedy's taverns.

"I think it takes a lot of courage every day for them to wake up and do what they do," he said.

In remembrance of 1 October and in honor of injured officers, Webster helped organize multiple blood drives where people like Brian Pascetti donated Wednesday.

"The fact that they go out and risk, a normal traffic stop can be life threatening, my hat is off to them, and that's why I'm out here today," Pascetti said.

Webster also helped organize a fund raiser for the Injured Police Officers Fund which helps pay for expenses not covered by workers compensation after an officer is injured in the line of duty.

Shannon Perez-Lopez said the fund helps with every day expenses for the men and women dedicated to protecting communities.

"It's sad, but it just shows that they're out there and they're willing to go the extra mile to keep everyone safe," Perez-Lopez said.

The Remedy's and Distill fund raisers include an online raffle, sale of hoodies at all locations, and drink specials with all proceeds going to benefit the IPOF through the month of October.

"If you can do it, do it for your community," Pascetti said. "That's the biggest thing nowadays is us helping each other out."

A second blood drive will take place at Distill - A Local Bar at 10820 W Charleston on Oct. 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.