LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A local business stepped up Wednesday to help a local mom and her kids who lost everything in an apartment fire.

“There are people that really do care for you, and are there to support and do whatever we can to help you,” said Neil Sackmary.

Sackmary, the owner of the Nevada Coin Mart, donated $350 worth of gift cards to Solinea Stark.

Stark and her three children were displaced after an apartment fire near Washington and Rainbow earlier this month.

Stark says she is beyond thankful for the community coming together to support her and her family.

“I just don’t know how I could have gotten through it without it. It means a lot, and I hope that one day it can be me standing on the other side of this helping someone out,” says Stark.

Las Vegas Fire Rescue is still trying to determine what caused the blaze, which displaced 18 people.