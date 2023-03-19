Local authors launch children's books at free Storytime reading event March 19

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Author and illustrator Juan Muniz and illustrator Joseph Watson debut their new children's books at Storytime, an event presented by Meow Wolf at Area 15 on Sunday, March 19th.

March is National Reading Month, and March 19th is International Read To Me Day. To celebrate, the Meow Wolf Omega Mart gift shop will be adding three new children’s books: “I Am Not OK” by Juan Muniz (of Ninobuni World art/lifestyle brand) and “Go, Go, Greta” books 1 and 2, written by Dana Satterwhite and illustrated by Joseph Watson. From 2:00 to 4:00 p.m, Omega Mart’s gift shop and AREA15’s Sanctuary event space will play host to book launches with the authors and illustrators present. Guests can hear the original books read by their authors and participate in activities including book signings, coloring pages and photo opportunities. During the event, the Ninobuni mascot, Felipe, will make a live appearance and be available for complimentary photos with guests. Children can also contribute ideas for a live interactive illustration created by artist Joseph Watson. This event is free and open to the public.