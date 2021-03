LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new video shows a decorated athlete who made her way back to Mount Charleston for the first time since suffering a severe spinal injury.

Shelby Estocado, a Bishop Gorman alumn, was a member of the Women's Baseball National Team.

However, last year an accident at Lee Canyon left her paralyzed from the waist down.

But now she's back at it, inspiring others to never give up.