Local agencies go on patrol for water wasters in Southern Nevada

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Water wasters, beware.

Three agencies are joining forces to patrol and enforce water waste ordinances in Southern Nevada, starting Sunday in Henderson.

Throughout the summer, water waste patrols will be conducted in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas through the combined efforts of the City of Henderson, the Las Vegas Valley Water District and the City of North Las Vegas, a press release from the City of Henderson states.

"These joint patrols are crucial to water conservation efforts, especially as we approach extreme heat and dry conditions," officials stated.

DROUGHT CRISIS: Lake Mead: What happens if the water levels drop too low?

Those found to be in violation of seasonal watering restrictions, or found allowing water to spray or flow off their property, may be subject to water waste fines. Those fines can range from $40 to $2,560 in the City of Henderson, officials said.

Southern Nevada is currently under the summer water restriction schedule, which limits watering to no more than six days a week and mandates that no watering is allowed between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

"While watering is permitted up to six days a week during this time, just because you CAN doesn't mean you need to," the Southern Nevada Water Authority says.

Additionally, watering on Sundays is never allowed in Southern Nevada.

Some common examples of water waste, per city officials, include:



Irrigating, including drip irrigation, on any day other than a property’s assigned watering days

Irrigation systems that allow water to spray or flow off property

Draining a swimming pool or spa into the street rather than a designated sanitary sewer port where water is recycled

Allowing the loss, escape, or excess use of water through a break, leak, or other malfunction

MORE: Dry as a bone: Las Vegas enforces new water restrictions

More information on Southern Nevada's water restrictions can be found on the SNWA's website, which also has information on how to report water waste in your neighborhood.

Summer water restrictions last through Aug. 31.