Local 10-year-old boxer sets sights on ninth national championship

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local ten-year-old holds eight national boxing championships and is determined to win number nine this weekend.

Yullicia Buenrostro is heading to Missouri Tuesday for the Silver Gloves Nationals, which runs Wednesday through Saturday.

The 65-pound eight-time national champ has big dreams for the future.

“My goal is to be an Olympic gold medalist and world champion,” Yullicia said. “The more I train hard, I know I’ll get there. I’m on my way there.”

Yullicia started training at just five years old because her parents wanted to make sure she could defend herself if she got bullied at school. It didn’t take long before she was hooked.

“I thought it was fun,” said Yullicia.

Her mom and dad moved from Utah to Las Vegas, the “boxing capital of the world,” to give Yullicia a fighting chance at her dreams.

“We gave it a shot for her and man, she’s doin her thing right now,” said Albert Buenrostro, Yullicia’s father.

Yullicia trains six days a week, spars with the boys, and holds her own against older, bigger girls.

“It actually helps her confidence, taking on those challenges,” Albert said.

At ten years old, she’s also got the mental focus of a true pro.

“I just block out everything. This is me vs. me,” Yullicia said.

We’re wishing Yullicia the best of luck during the Sliver Gloves Nationals.