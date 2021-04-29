Living Grace Homes in Las Vegas helping young local mothers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates in the country.

But there’s a home in the valley that gives young moms help with their predicament, no questions asked.

Living Grace Homes changes lives, and puts women on a road to success.

Living Grace Homes gives a young mother has with her child structure, stability and hope.

“Recognizing that the choice between the life of your baby and the roof over your head is not much of a choice for a young mom to have to make,” says Kathleen Miller, the home’s director.

Miller heads up two residential homes in the valley for young mothers with no place to go with no money and no job.

In fact the only thing they certainly do have is a child or a pregnancy.

“Nationwide over 40% of the babies born in this country, born to a single mom,” says Miller.

Living Grace Homes though, has a success plan for them: legal and medical advice, food assistance & welfare, education goals, and employment help.

Vanessa Romero, one of the residents is all in, because she trusts their system.

“They want you to be ready. They don't want to just throw it out there with not having nothing, but if you're not going to put work into the program, the program's not going to work,” says Romero.

“A lot of times it's just listening. That's, that's a big one. A lot of times now the biggest complaint is nobody listens to me,” says Cheyenne Hashida, one of the case managers at the home.

Around the clock staff, volunteers, community donations: it all comes together at Living Grace Homes to get the young women back on their feet.

But education is key.

“Only 30% of item moms have finished high school. By the time they come here. So helping them follow through and get that high school diploma, whether it's diploma or ged, getting something that, that there's a significant difference in lifetime earnings between those who've finished high school and those who don't,” adds Miller.

In 14 years, Living Grace Homes has helped about 530 young women.

13 Action News anchor Dave Courvoisier is mc’ing their annual fund-raising gala this weekend at the Ahern Resort.