Live from inside Sphere: Sheriff Kevin McMahill's State of the Department speech

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sheriff Kevin McMahill will lay out his priorities for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2024 on Monday.

McMahill will deliver his annual State of the Department address from inside Sphere, the giant LED-wrapped spherical entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Monday. You can watch it live here:

McMahill is expected to address progress the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has made during his tenure, which began in 2022 after former Sheriff Joe Lombardo was elected governor.

He's also expected to outline priorities for the police department serving Clark County in 2024 and beyond.