LIST: Vegas Golden Knights watch parties for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with two wins under their belt. As anticipation grows, we put together a list of watch parties around the valley.
Downtown Summerlin
Vegas Golden Knights Family-Friendly Watch Party on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin
Pre-game entertainment kicks off at 4 p.m. Partygoers will have the option to pick their spots starting at 3 p.m.
Organizers encourage attendees to bring their chairs and blankets to The Lawn before puck drop at 5 p.m.
There will be food trucks and a bar alongside TVs live streaming the game.
More information here.
Circa Resort & Casino
Stadium Swim
For Game 3 of Round 4, Circa will again host the official watch party of the Vegas Golden Knights.
The event is 21+ only on Thursday, June 8 starting at 4 p.m. with puck drop at 5 p.m.
If you wear VGK gear, you can enter for free. Otherwise, it’s $20 for general admission.
More information and maps here.
Water Street Plaza
Henderson
This week's watch party for Game 3 will be at the plaza on Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. puck drop.
The City of Henderson says the game will be shown at Water Street Plaza. They will have food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ and giveaways.
More information can be found here.