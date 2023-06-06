LIST: Vegas Golden Knights watch parties for Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are heading into Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final with two wins under their belt. As anticipation grows, we put together a list of watch parties around the valley.

Downtown Summerlin

Vegas Golden Knights Family-Friendly Watch Party on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin

Pre-game entertainment kicks off at 4 p.m. Partygoers will have the option to pick their spots starting at 3 p.m.

Organizers encourage attendees to bring their chairs and blankets to The Lawn before puck drop at 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks and a bar alongside TVs live streaming the game.

More information here.

Circa Resort & Casino

Stadium Swim

For Game 3 of Round 4, Circa will again host the official watch party of the Vegas Golden Knights.

The event is 21+ only on Thursday, June 8 starting at 4 p.m. with puck drop at 5 p.m.

If you wear VGK gear, you can enter for free. Otherwise, it’s $20 for general admission.

More information and maps here.

Water Street Plaza

Henderson

This week's watch party for Game 3 will be at the plaza on Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m. puck drop.

The City of Henderson says the game will be shown at Water Street Plaza. They will have food trucks, a beverage vendor, a live DJ and giveaways.

More information can be found here.