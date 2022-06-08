Watch
Lions, tigers and jewels: 500+ items from Siegfriend & Roy estate put up for auction

ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this June 4, 1987, file photo, Las Vegas magicians Roy Horn, left, and Siegfried Fischbacher pose in New York, with their rare white tigers, Neva, left, a female, and Vegas, a male, during a stop at Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry before their departure for Germany. Horn, one half of the longtime Las Vegas illusionist duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from the coronavirus, Friday, May 8, 2020. He was 75. (AP Photo/Scott McKiernan, File)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jun 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-08 18:22:02-04

(KTNV) — Fans of two of Las Vegas' most legendary performers will have the chance to get their hands on a personal keepsake from the Siegfried & Roy estate.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 500 items from the magicians' professional and personal lives will be on auction through Bonhams Auction House in Los Angeles.

Some of the auction highlights include electric blue stage costumes worn by the duo, which Bonhams estimated will sell for more than $2,000. Also up for grabs, an 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond Cartier necklace estimated to sell for more than $60,000.

All proceeds from the sale will go to Siegfried & Roy's personal charity, the Sarmoti Foundation, according to Bonhams.

