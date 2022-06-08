Lions, tigers and jewels: 500+ items from Siegfriend & Roy estate put up for auction

(KTNV) — Fans of two of Las Vegas' most legendary performers will have the chance to get their hands on a personal keepsake from the Siegfried & Roy estate.

On Wednesday and Thursday, more than 500 items from the magicians' professional and personal lives will be on auction through Bonhams Auction House in Los Angeles.

Some of the auction highlights include electric blue stage costumes worn by the duo, which Bonhams estimated will sell for more than $2,000. Also up for grabs, an 18-karat gold, emerald and diamond Cartier necklace estimated to sell for more than $60,000.

Bonhams

All proceeds from the sale will go to Siegfried & Roy's personal charity, the Sarmoti Foundation, according to Bonhams.